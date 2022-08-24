Enriched with sweet almond and jojoba oils, our luxurious moisturizing Body Lotion strengthens skin’s natural moisture barrier to restore its beauty and radiance. Rich, smooth, and creamy yet with a remarkable lightweight feel on the skin. Use on hands, feet, knees, or anywhere that needs a little TLC with THC. Treat yourself to healthy feeling skin with Honu Naturals Body Lotion formulated with cannabis and antioxidant-rich ingredients.

Available in Aloe + Cucumber, Coconut, Sandalwood, Toasted Hippie, Vanilla Bean, and Unscented.



Directions: Apply small amounts to arms, legs, hands, and feet and increase amount as needed. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort is experienced.