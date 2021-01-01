About this product

A wonderful elegant little piece that can be used for dry herbs or oils and concentrates. This bong stands 8.5" tall and features a fixed downstem which leads from the joint to a half Faberge egg percolator. This percolator has holes and slits for smoke and air to pass through. As the air bubbles up while passing through the percolator it makes maximum contact with water cooling down the smoke or vapors. This makes the smoke smoother and more tolerable to inhale and filtered. This bong also features a bent neck design. Firstly it is ergonomic and convenient to use rather than standing straight over the water pipe. Second of all it acts as a natural splash guard, keeping unwanted water out of the user's mouth. At the neck bending area above the can chamber it has maria ring design for a lovely elegant look. There is another maria ring under the flared mouthpiece. Included with this water pipe is a matching male bowl. Overall this is an excellent bong.