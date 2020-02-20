About this strain
Sour Kosher
A tasty sativa strain from DNA genetics, Sour Kosher is a cross between the famous “AJ” cut of Sour Diesel and their very own award-winning Kosher Kush. The Kush influences slow down the high a bit, leaving you feeling a bit more relaxed and at ease than with Sour Diesel. Buds produce a gassy, piney, and sour aroma and flavor that may perk you up even before you pack a bowl.
Sour Kosher effects
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
