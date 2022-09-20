Our Aurora Indica shares its name with a famous animated princess who won’t wake up, although we tend to think if she’d enjoyed some Aurora before her long slumber it would have been even more restful and relaxing. With THC levels in the low to mid 30% range, Aurora is a strong and relaxing strain that can help if you have inflammation, insomnia or a deep need to chill. Its dominant terpenes give it an earthy, pine forest aroma with a subtle note of citrus. Crisp and refreshing, like waking up after a long nap.



DOMINANT TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene and Caryophyllene