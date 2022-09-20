About this product
Like a morning cup of tea, Ice Fog’s terpenes are rich and creamy with a hint of lemon and are known for creating a nice body high and mildly relaxing feelings. Like the weather system it’s named for, this strain also features a particularly frosty resin coating on each oversized, beautiful nug.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.