During a lunar eclipse the moon can sometimes have an orange or tangerine color, which is a nice coincidence considering our indica Lunar Eclipse pairs earthy notes of clove and anise, with a tangerine-orange finish. A strong but not sleepy indica, it’s a strain that’s equal parts relaxing and inspiring, which is how we tend to feel about eclipses on those rare occasions when they happen.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
- 1/8th total volume per tin
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.