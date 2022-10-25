During a lunar eclipse the moon can sometimes have an orange or tangerine color, which is a nice coincidence considering our indica Lunar Eclipse pairs earthy notes of clove and anise, with a tangerine-orange finish. A strong but not sleepy indica, it’s a strain that’s equal parts relaxing and inspiring, which is how we tend to feel about eclipses on those rare occasions when they happen.



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached kraft paper crutches

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins

- 1/8th total volume per tin