While the name Planetary Wave may sound like an indie rock band that peaked in 2008, it’s actually a strong and euphoric Indica with a deeply relaxing finish. It has a bright, berry fruit flavor that pairs strong flavors of cherry and blueberry with a hint of cake, by which we mean the baked dessert not the indie rock band that also peaked years ago.



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached kraft paper crutches

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins