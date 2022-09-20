About this product
While the name Planetary Wave may sound like an indie rock band that peaked in 2008, it’s actually a strong and euphoric Indica with a deeply relaxing finish. It has a bright, berry fruit flavor that pairs strong flavors of cherry and blueberry with a hint of cake, by which we mean the baked dessert not the indie rock band that also peaked years ago.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
About this brand
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.