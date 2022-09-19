About this product
Not unlike the radioactive solar flares emitted from our nearest star, this bright and buoyant sativa brings plenty of upbeat energy. Bright orange hairs give it more color depth than most green strains, and give it a tint reminiscent of the yellow dwarf star roughly 4.5 billion miles away from us. The cinnamon spice scent doesn’t really have anything in common with the sun, although we’ve never smelled a star, so maybe?
DOMINANT TERPENES: D-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, Linalool
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.