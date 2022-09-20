About this product
Steam Devil may sound like the name of a high-powered vacuum, but in reality it’s a high-powered Sativa. Bright green with hints of purple and blue, Steam Devil has a sweet, diesel-like aroma that will grab your nose the second you crack the tin. In addition to being known for its punchy and pungent scent, it’s known for a strong, clear high. Good for social gatherings and getting things done, like vacuuming.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.