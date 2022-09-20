Steam Devil may sound like the name of a high-powered vacuum, but in reality it’s a high-powered Sativa. Bright green with hints of purple and blue, Steam Devil has a sweet, diesel-like aroma that will grab your nose the second you crack the tin. In addition to being known for its punchy and pungent scent, it’s known for a strong, clear high. Good for social gatherings and getting things done, like vacuuming.



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached kraft paper crutches

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins