Houseplant Indicas are great for unwinding after a long day, and there’s none more equipped to deliver you to a calm and relaxing place than Supercell. As its name implies, this strain is extremely strong, but it also has great beauty. Its deep purple trichomes are wonderfully frosty, and its flavor is like a delicious evening snack—a little nutty, a little fruity, and just a touch spicy.



DOMINANT TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene, Caryophyllene