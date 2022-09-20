About this product
Houseplant Indicas are great for unwinding after a long day, and there’s none more equipped to deliver you to a calm and relaxing place than Supercell. As its name implies, this strain is extremely strong, but it also has great beauty. Its deep purple trichomes are wonderfully frosty, and its flavor is like a delicious evening snack—a little nutty, a little fruity, and just a touch spicy.
DOMINANT TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene, Caryophyllene
DOMINANT TERPENES: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.