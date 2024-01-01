Loading...

Product image for Key Lime Pie Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Key Lime Pie Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 18.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunrise Octane
Flower
Sunrise Octane
by HQ Farms
THC 27.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cosmic Chunk
Flower
Cosmic Chunk
by HQ Farms
THC 28.41%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Dogwalker OG
Flower
Dogwalker OG
by HQ Farms
Product image for Tangie Breath
Flower
Tangie Breath
by HQ Farms
THC 27.18%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Hawaiian
Flower
White Hawaiian
by HQ Farms
THC 27.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunrise Octane Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sunrise Octane Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 23.88%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Glue Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
White Glue Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 35.13%
CBD 0.12%
Product image for White Glue
Flower
White Glue
by HQ Farms
THC 39.61%
CBD 0.13%
Product image for Chemdog OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Chemdog OG Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 33.15%
CBD 0.1%