We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
HQ Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
10 products
Pre-rolls
Key Lime Pie Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 18.86%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunrise Octane
by HQ Farms
THC 27.86%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cosmic Chunk
by HQ Farms
THC 28.41%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Dogwalker OG
by HQ Farms
Flower
Tangie Breath
by HQ Farms
THC 27.18%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Hawaiian
by HQ Farms
THC 27.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sunrise Octane Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 23.88%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Glue Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 35.13%
CBD 0.12%
Flower
White Glue
by HQ Farms
THC 39.61%
CBD 0.13%
Pre-rolls
Chemdog OG Pre-Roll 1g
by HQ Farms
THC 33.15%
CBD 0.1%
Home
Brands
HQ Farms
Catalog
Cannabis