 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Humboldt Gold

Humboldt Gold

Extracts for a Golden Experience

Humboldt Gold featured photo 1
Humboldt Gold featured photo 2
Humboldt Gold featured photo 3
Humboldt Gold featured photo 4

About Humboldt Gold

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.