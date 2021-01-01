Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

Relief

About this product

13:1 CBD:THC

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

Our Relief tincture helps to ease times of body pain and inflammation. This concentrated formula is a natural way to care for your body and packs a refreshing mint flavor.

Suggested Use: For relief from aches, pains, arthritis, sore muscles, injuries, chronic and acute inflammation, and chronic illnesses.

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Mycrene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!