Humboldt Harvest

Sleep

About this product

13:1 CBD:THC

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

Doze off into “La La Land” with this blend of terpenes to relax the mind, calm the nervous system, and soothe your body. This sleep aid is the perfect answer to a good night’s sleep.

Suggested Use: For insomnia and winding down at night.

Dominant Terpenes: Mycrene, Linalool, Terpineol
