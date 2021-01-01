Humboldt Harvest
Sleep
About this product
13:1 CBD:THC
Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)
Doze off into “La La Land” with this blend of terpenes to relax the mind, calm the nervous system, and soothe your body. This sleep aid is the perfect answer to a good night’s sleep.
Suggested Use: For insomnia and winding down at night.
Dominant Terpenes: Mycrene, Linalool, Terpineol
