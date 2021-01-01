About this product

Roll on our mix of Olive and Avocado oils infused with a special blend of herbs, essential oils, terpenes, and of course our C02 Cannabis oil-- extracted from the finest of Humboldt Counties sun grown cannabis. Voted 2nd place at the 2016 Emerald Cup for CBD topicals! See what the hype is all about and enjoy freedom from aches and pains with focused, natural relief.



Available in 10mL size. Contains 25mg CBD