Two all-time A-list strains create an explosion of fuel terpenes. When we met Greg – the creator of Chem Dog – We felt like we were in the presence of royalty. We thanked him for his contribution to the species and shoveled our own seeds into his lap, hoping to begin repaying the debt that cannabis enthusiasts owe him. The name pays homage to the environmentalists protecting the giant redwoods of Humboldt. We were on the front lines in 1996 and beyond for the “Redwood Summer” blockades!
EFFECT INDICA (75% INDICA 25% SATIVA) GAS, GAS, GAS! | SHARP LUNG EXPANSION FINISH
PINE | FUEL | LEMON
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC