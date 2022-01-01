Apple Blossom is a heavily selected cross of two of our earliest and most popular varietals, Blueberry Muffin x Dream Queen. This combo combines both one of our most unique and favorable terpene profiles (BBM) with one of our highest producing lines (DQ). Apple Blossom produces dense trichome covered flowers, with hints of blue and purple. A warm, delicate floral scent with notes of sweet apple hits just right, leaving you with an uplifting and energizing high. This is a strain any mother can love.



HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | SOME VARIATION | SWEET FLORAL APPLE



DELICATE FLORAL | SWEET APPLES



FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, September 15 – 30

