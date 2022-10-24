A huge leap forward in our pursuit of autos that are superior to photoperiod genetics. By taking some of our favorite new terpene profiles, highest testing genetics and running several generational selections during the pandemic we were able to truly send it with this frosty new auto. Taking on the flower structure of the Humboldt Pound Cake, the Mint Jelly is an auto designed for the top shelf flower market although extractors won’t complain about the ample terps and dense buds. Combining classic gas and hints of vanilla cake pops with jelly filling, dipped in peppermint frosting, this mouth watering genetic provides the lung expanding powerful punch that a cannabis connoisseur requires. This vigorous and stout auto is a yielder producing 3-8 ozs on average and requiring very little trellising. Make your neighbors jelly, or start your farm off right with a crop of frosty minty autos.



INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 25-30% | WELL SUITED FOR TRIMMED FLOWER | FROSTY



SWEET | MINT | CAKE BATTER



HARVESTING TIME: 70-80 DAYS FROM GERMINATION