About this product
A huge leap forward in our pursuit of autos that are superior to photoperiod genetics. By taking some of our favorite new terpene profiles, highest testing genetics and running several generational selections during the pandemic we were able to truly send it with this frosty new auto. Taking on the flower structure of the Humboldt Pound Cake, the Mint Jelly is an auto designed for the top shelf flower market although extractors won’t complain about the ample terps and dense buds. Combining classic gas and hints of vanilla cake pops with jelly filling, dipped in peppermint frosting, this mouth watering genetic provides the lung expanding powerful punch that a cannabis connoisseur requires. This vigorous and stout auto is a yielder producing 3-8 ozs on average and requiring very little trellising. Make your neighbors jelly, or start your farm off right with a crop of frosty minty autos.
INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 25-30% | WELL SUITED FOR TRIMMED FLOWER | FROSTY
SWEET | MINT | CAKE BATTER
HARVESTING TIME: 70-80 DAYS FROM GERMINATION
INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 25-30% | WELL SUITED FOR TRIMMED FLOWER | FROSTY
SWEET | MINT | CAKE BATTER
HARVESTING TIME: 70-80 DAYS FROM GERMINATION
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC