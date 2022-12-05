Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.



Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.



Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany