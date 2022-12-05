About this product
Incredibly similar to a strain that will remain unnamed for legal reasons. Produces big frosty nugs that are absolutely covered in sticky crystals. Trimmers have found their scissors glued together after working on these nugs, perfect for taking a break to enjoy this excellent smoke. The piney, floral, sour smoke is a total knock-out that will leave you glued to the couch in a state of uplifting relaxation. Ultimate appeal with 25%+ THC potentials.
SATIVA DOMINANT | CRYSTAL COVERED BUD | MOLD RESISTANT | THC 17-25% CBD .09%
EARTHY | PUNGENT | PINE
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC