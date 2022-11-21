A 2018 Phenotype Mega-Hunt winner, this terpene forward selection stood out in a sea of 10k. The growth, bud structure, THC level, disease, pest, and mold resistance were all great, but the terpenes sealed the deal. Her terpene profile captivates you and brings you back wanting more. It’s a bit fuelly, a bit nutty, but mostly it’s rich with uncanny salty caramel and cream flavor. This feminized only strain is part of our new farm and gardener friendly line, easy to grow with wonderful long-lasting terpenes.



AVG. THC 25% | EFFECT INDICA (60% INDICA 40% SATIVA) | FUEL FINISH | HIGH TERPENE CONTENT | STRONG AND UPLIFTING | F2



SALTED CARAMEL | FUEL FINISH



FLOWERING TIME 60 days, Oct. 1-15 (AUTO 70-90 days)