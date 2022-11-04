Want a productive, fast flowering strain with a high THC and covered in sparkly trichomes? Then this winner from our 2019 Phenotype Mega-Hunt is for you. A sativa strain with the growth habits of an Indica, Hella Jelly gives you faster flowering with sturdier structure, the best of both worlds! This fruity cotton candy terpene strain will delight extractors or look amazing in the jar. Effects are strong but not debilitating, plus test results found a bit of CBG and CBD for added intrigue. Hella Jelly is a great performer in all growing environments, but particularly ideal for a quick turn or climates with earlier fall weather.



SATIVA (30% INDICA 70% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | HIGHLY UNIFORM | EASY TO GROW, VIGOROUS HYBRID



BLUE COTTON CANDY | STRAWBERRIES | GRAPES



Flowering Time 45 days, September 15-30