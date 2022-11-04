About this product
Want a productive, fast flowering strain with a high THC and covered in sparkly trichomes? Then this winner from our 2019 Phenotype Mega-Hunt is for you. A sativa strain with the growth habits of an Indica, Hella Jelly gives you faster flowering with sturdier structure, the best of both worlds! This fruity cotton candy terpene strain will delight extractors or look amazing in the jar. Effects are strong but not debilitating, plus test results found a bit of CBG and CBD for added intrigue. Hella Jelly is a great performer in all growing environments, but particularly ideal for a quick turn or climates with earlier fall weather.
SATIVA (30% INDICA 70% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | HIGHLY UNIFORM | EASY TO GROW, VIGOROUS HYBRID
BLUE COTTON CANDY | STRAWBERRIES | GRAPES
Flowering Time 45 days, September 15-30
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
