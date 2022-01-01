Originally crossed in 2017 by Ronnie of 8-Mile Family Farms in Eastern Humboldt, Zkittles and Blueberry Muffin were destined to meet and create a mind-blowing fruit cocktail of terpenes. We knew this was worth perfecting, and three years later, after honing her sugary blossoming terpenes to match Hibiscus, she is finished. Vigor and mold resistance were noted traits that were easy to select for while maintaining optimal terps and appearance. Be prepared for a great crop of in-demand Hi-biscus!



AVG. THC 20% | EFFECT SATIVA (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | CHERRY AND MANGO FLAVORS | GOOD TIMES ALL AROUND



FRUIT PUNCH | HIBISCUS FLOWERS



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10