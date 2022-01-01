About this product
Originally crossed in 2017 by Ronnie of 8-Mile Family Farms in Eastern Humboldt, Zkittles and Blueberry Muffin were destined to meet and create a mind-blowing fruit cocktail of terpenes. We knew this was worth perfecting, and three years later, after honing her sugary blossoming terpenes to match Hibiscus, she is finished. Vigor and mold resistance were noted traits that were easy to select for while maintaining optimal terps and appearance. Be prepared for a great crop of in-demand Hi-biscus!
AVG. THC 20% | EFFECT SATIVA (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | CHERRY AND MANGO FLAVORS | GOOD TIMES ALL AROUND
FRUIT PUNCH | HIBISCUS FLOWERS
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers.
