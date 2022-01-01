About this product
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Humboldt Sour Diesel is produced by crossing Sour Diesel Bx3 and Humboldt Headband. It consistently grows dense green buds with a gassy flavor that resembles that of the classic Sour Diesel. Providing a wonderfully euphoric high, Humboldt Sour Diesel is a great choice for anyone looking for some creative inspiration.
SATIVA DOMINANT | ENERGIZING & ETHEREAL | AMAZING SOUR SMELL | Bx4
ORANGE | CINNAMON | SKUNK
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 5-20
AUTOS FLOWERING TIME – 75-85 Days
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
