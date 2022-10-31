This hybrid line presents calming and sedative effects, a perfect pre-bedtime smoke. The smooth nutty flavor is predominant with gassy and earthy undertones; a unique profile that stands out, even in a smoke-filled room. A heavy hitter, we found this to be great for anxiety, while still providing that satisfying body and head high combo we strive for with a hybrid. This low maintenance strain with a top tier high is something we would recommend for both beginners and experts alike!



HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | MINOR VARIATION | AMAZING TRICHOME-COVERED FLOWERS



EARTHY| PEANUT BUTTER | FUEL



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15