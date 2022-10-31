About this product
This hybrid line presents calming and sedative effects, a perfect pre-bedtime smoke. The smooth nutty flavor is predominant with gassy and earthy undertones; a unique profile that stands out, even in a smoke-filled room. A heavy hitter, we found this to be great for anxiety, while still providing that satisfying body and head high combo we strive for with a hybrid. This low maintenance strain with a top tier high is something we would recommend for both beginners and experts alike!
HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 26-30% | MINOR VARIATION | AMAZING TRICHOME-COVERED FLOWERS
EARTHY| PEANUT BUTTER | FUEL
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC