This signature cross between some of HSC’s favorite strains, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants that grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside-down cake. The sweet flavor may leave you relaxed and productive.



SWEET SMOKE WITH NOTES OF BLUEBERRIES AND PINEAPPLE | THC 17-21% CBD

.14% | BALANCED INDICA AND SATIVA | VIGOROUS | MOLD RESISTANT | F4



WOOD | PINE | SKUNK



FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, September 15-25

AUTO 80-100 days