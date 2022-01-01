About this product
Unicorns do exist… at Humboldt Seed! Pistachio was the frostiest strain at our Eastern Humboldt anchor breeding facility during our 2019 phenotype mega-hunt. IT also has an impressively pungent nutty/gassy nose with pistachio ice cream undertones. Growth habits are similar to the cookies genre but with an improvement in trichome content and yield. Expect tall upright growth with strong stalks requiring less than average trellising. Pistachio is a mold-resistant strain, suited for fall season outdoor, indoor, or even light dep (as always, drop light hours gradually when transitioning into flower). You’ll go nuts when you see how amazing Pistachio comes out!
INDICA (65% INDICA 35% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24-28% | MINOR VARIATION | HIGH YIELD, GASSY, FROSTY
ROASTED NUTS | GAS | PISTACHIO ICE CREAM
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
