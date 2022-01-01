Unicorns do exist… at Humboldt Seed! Pistachio was the frostiest strain at our Eastern Humboldt anchor breeding facility during our 2019 phenotype mega-hunt. IT also has an impressively pungent nutty/gassy nose with pistachio ice cream undertones. Growth habits are similar to the cookies genre but with an improvement in trichome content and yield. Expect tall upright growth with strong stalks requiring less than average trellising. Pistachio is a mold-resistant strain, suited for fall season outdoor, indoor, or even light dep (as always, drop light hours gradually when transitioning into flower). You’ll go nuts when you see how amazing Pistachio comes out!



INDICA (65% INDICA 35% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 24-28% | MINOR VARIATION | HIGH YIELD, GASSY, FROSTY



ROASTED NUTS | GAS | PISTACHIO ICE CREAM



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15