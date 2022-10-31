Sour Apple is a crossbreed to auto projet that combines classic fuel terp/high THC strains with the fruity terps and amazing vigor of the Magic Melon Auto. In 2019 we isolated high THC phenos of the cross and then bred them with seed from the plants testing over 20% THC. With dense buds that have an attractive purple and green mottling and sugar-coated frost, this is worthy of the top shelf anywhere.



SATIVA | AVG. THC 20-24% | MINOR VARIATION | FROSTY AND DENSE

APPLE | GAS



FLOWERING TIME 75-85 Days From Germination