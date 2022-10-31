About this product
Sour Apple is a crossbreed to auto projet that combines classic fuel terp/high THC strains with the fruity terps and amazing vigor of the Magic Melon Auto. In 2019 we isolated high THC phenos of the cross and then bred them with seed from the plants testing over 20% THC. With dense buds that have an attractive purple and green mottling and sugar-coated frost, this is worthy of the top shelf anywhere.
SATIVA | AVG. THC 20-24% | MINOR VARIATION | FROSTY AND DENSE
APPLE | GAS
FLOWERING TIME 75-85 Days From Germination
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
C11-0001005-LIC