About this product
This signature cross between some of HSC’s favorite strains, Pineapple Train Wreck and Blueberry Muffin, offers the best of both plants. Pineapple Muffin produces vigorous, mold-resistant, plants that grow wide and tall. The dense buds are bright green with purple flaking. The sweet blueberry scent is highlighted by pineapple, creating a delicious smoke that tastes just like pineapple upside-down cake. The sweet flavor may leave you relaxed and productive.
SWEET SMOKE WITH NOTES OF BLUEBERRIES AND PINEAPPLE | THC 17-21% CBD
.14% | BALANCED INDICA AND SATIVA | VIGOROUS | MOLD RESISTANT | F4
WOOD | PINE | SKUNK
FLOWERING TIME 45 DAYS, September 15-25
AUTO 80-100 days
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
State License(s)
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
