Supafreak is the product of an extensive breeding and selection process conducted recently by Shapeshifter. It was selected from 120 phenotypes of F6 generation Freakshow, and is completely stable for the following new traits: early finishing, it’s done Sept. 10-15 outdoors at most latitudes. A quicker finish indoors, 7-8wk. It has a lacier, thinner leaf structure, especially toward maturity. Impressive bud structure with astounding calyx ratio. The terpenes are unique and hard to describe, unlike anything we’ve smelled or tasted before. Blends of floral, fruit, chem, spice, and skunk. Nice fat colas can be expected, and also, like all the Freakshow lines she’s amazingly pest and mildew resistant.
HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 18-22% | Bx6 STABILIZATION
FRUIT | CHEM | SPICE
FLOWERING TIME 40 DAYS, September 10-15
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
