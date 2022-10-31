Supafreak is the product of an extensive breeding and selection process conducted recently by Shapeshifter. It was selected from 120 phenotypes of F6 generation Freakshow, and is completely stable for the following new traits: early finishing, it’s done Sept. 10-15 outdoors at most latitudes. A quicker finish indoors, 7-8wk. It has a lacier, thinner leaf structure, especially toward maturity. Impressive bud structure with astounding calyx ratio. The terpenes are unique and hard to describe, unlike anything we’ve smelled or tasted before. Blends of floral, fruit, chem, spice, and skunk. Nice fat colas can be expected, and also, like all the Freakshow lines she’s amazingly pest and mildew resistant.



HYBRID (50% INDICA 50% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 18-22% | Bx6 STABILIZATION



FRUIT | CHEM | SPICE



FLOWERING TIME 40 DAYS, September 10-15