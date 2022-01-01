About this product
Trainwreck is a vigorous plant that has incredible production. It has an extremely wide growth pattern which makes this strain ideal for the grower with height limitations. It has a huge production of lime green strong smelling buds with incredible mold resistant and a low maintenance plant structure. It gets its sweet turpentine smell from high levels of Terpinolene which has reported an anti-microbial and strong tranquilizing effects.
30% INDICA 70% SATIVA | VIGOROUS PLANT WITH INCREDIBLE PRODUCTION | F5
SKUNK | ORANGE | TURPENTINE
FLOWERING TIME 60 DAYS, October 1-15
AUTOS – FLOWERING TIME 75-85 Days From Germination
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
