If you think Autos aren’t as good as photoperiods, think again! One of our “crossbreed to auto” creations, made from Vanilla Frosting and Sol Mate Auto, this new strain captures the wonder, flavor, and high THC of Vanilla Frosting. The wide chunky buds that autos are known for lets Vanilla Latte look great in a nug jar. Great for the basement, backyard, or even the balcony, we’re so excited we’ve got the jitters!
INDICA | AVG. THC 25-30% | MINOR VARIATION
CREAMY VANILLA
FLOWERING TIME 80 – 90 Days From Germination
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
