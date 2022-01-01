If you think Autos aren’t as good as photoperiods, think again! One of our “crossbreed to auto” creations, made from Vanilla Frosting and Sol Mate Auto, this new strain captures the wonder, flavor, and high THC of Vanilla Frosting. The wide chunky buds that autos are known for lets Vanilla Latte look great in a nug jar. Great for the basement, backyard, or even the balcony, we’re so excited we’ve got the jitters!



INDICA | AVG. THC 25-30% | MINOR VARIATION



CREAMY VANILLA



FLOWERING TIME 80 – 90 Days From Germination