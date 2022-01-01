Years in the making, Strawberry Cheesecake is the most decadent in her class. The result of generations of backcrossing our P.P.D. and the Forum Cut of G.S.C, you get all the density of G.S.C. mixed with P.P.D.’s outrageous sweetness. Powerful notes of strawberry jam mixed with underlying tones of buttery cheese give this variety its delicious name. Huge trichome production accompanied with balanced uplifting effects make Strawberry Cheesecake perfect for a day of exploring.



INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 28-30% | MODERATE VARIATION | SMOOTH AND SWEET



DESSERT | FRESH BERRY



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15