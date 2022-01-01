About this product
Years in the making, Strawberry Cheesecake is the most decadent in her class. The result of generations of backcrossing our P.P.D. and the Forum Cut of G.S.C, you get all the density of G.S.C. mixed with P.P.D.’s outrageous sweetness. Powerful notes of strawberry jam mixed with underlying tones of buttery cheese give this variety its delicious name. Huge trichome production accompanied with balanced uplifting effects make Strawberry Cheesecake perfect for a day of exploring.
INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 28-30% | MODERATE VARIATION | SMOOTH AND SWEET
DESSERT | FRESH BERRY
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15
INDICA (70% INDICA 30% SATIVA) | AVG. THC 28-30% | MODERATE VARIATION | SMOOTH AND SWEET
DESSERT | FRESH BERRY
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, October 1-15
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany