From our product tester Willy G comes a strain with a very high CBD to THC ratio. These seeds should all produce flower with an over 20:1 ratio of CBD. Willy G and his cousin procured these seeds from Bakka Valley in Lebanon and we bred and pheno hunted them to find this wonderful silk-road masterpiece. These seeds are incredibly unique and Willy G is a wonderful person who uses cannabis to help with the effects of his cerebral palsy. Please credit Willy with any crosses you make of other uses of this strain – he deserves it!



*Inquire for availability, may be retired.



BACKCROSSED SELECTED LANDRACE | RARE TERPENES DILL AND PEPPER | F4



DILL | BLACK PEPPER | CHERRY



FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, OCT. 1 – OCT. 20