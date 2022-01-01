About this product
From our product tester Willy G comes a strain with a very high CBD to THC ratio. These seeds should all produce flower with an over 20:1 ratio of CBD. Willy G and his cousin procured these seeds from Bakka Valley in Lebanon and we bred and pheno hunted them to find this wonderful silk-road masterpiece. These seeds are incredibly unique and Willy G is a wonderful person who uses cannabis to help with the effects of his cerebral palsy. Please credit Willy with any crosses you make of other uses of this strain – he deserves it!
*Inquire for availability, may be retired.
BACKCROSSED SELECTED LANDRACE | RARE TERPENES DILL AND PEPPER | F4
DILL | BLACK PEPPER | CHERRY
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, OCT. 1 – OCT. 20
*Inquire for availability, may be retired.
BACKCROSSED SELECTED LANDRACE | RARE TERPENES DILL AND PEPPER | F4
DILL | BLACK PEPPER | CHERRY
FLOWERING TIME 65 DAYS, OCT. 1 – OCT. 20
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
Follow us on Instagram @TheHumboldtSeedCompany