Top three terpenes in this strain is β-Caryophyllene, trans-β-Farnesene, α-Humulene. This strain is a perfect palate cleanser full of pine, mint, and earthiness. This strain is effervescent and makes your senses tingle as your inhale and exhale making you feel relaxed. This strain has a strong lineage from Kush Mints x F1 Durb x Gushers. Grown by the Terp Hogz

