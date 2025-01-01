About this product
Humboldt Terp Council | Live Rosin Papaya Bomb 1g
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Papaya Bomb is a Purple City Genetics hybrid bred for their 2022 El Krem Collection. Like its name suggests, Papaya Bomb combines Papaya and THC Bomb for a stony hybrid that packs as much punch as it does flavor—it placed second for the 2022 Emerald Cup’s solventless concentrate category. You might not be a fruit person, but this pungent aroma of fruit, skunk and pine, not to mention electric-green buds, will make up for your daily servings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Bomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item