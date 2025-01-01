Sunrise Farms Papaya x THC Bomb. Notes of papaya and ripe fruit with caramel touches and skunk nuances. Provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being, with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



Committed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products. Located in the heart of Humboldt County, we cultivate and handcraft premium strains, preserving their natural flavors and potency.

read more