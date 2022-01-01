Sativa Delight 500 mg CBD Oil is a great option for beginners that are new to the CBD world. By choosing to use 500 mg CBD, you may be nourishing your brain and improving your health, all in one. Our CBD 500 mg tincture can offer many great benefits. This is our lowest dosage and is great for maintaining minor aches and pains and health maintenance.



Pure natural ingredients ensure high quality and safety in all of our Sativa Delight CBD Oils.