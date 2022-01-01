About this product
Infused Gummies
•Vegan Pectin Gummy
•All-Natural Coloring & Flavoring
•Organic Tapioca Syrup
•Artisan Made
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
•Vegan Pectin Gummy
•All-Natural Coloring & Flavoring
•Organic Tapioca Syrup
•Artisan Made
Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats
putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that
drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the
hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HUSH
We believe good shit should speak for itself.
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.
That’s why all of our tasty vapes, dabs, joints,
and gummies give you a great high at a good
price—without the hype.