Puffco Proxy

About this product

Puffco Proxy is a portable, modular vaporizer that provides broad flexibility for your cannabis consumption experience. Cannabis tradition meets innovation with an elegant, ergonomic glass pipe that cradles the Proxy’s unique removable base, allowing you to customize your experience with an ecosystem of compatible Puffco accessories and third-party artist glass. Powered by our cutting-edge 3D Chamber technology, the Proxy has four precision heated temperatures settings for the most flavorful experience and vapor production.

About this brand

Hush Goods
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location.
