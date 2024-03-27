STORZ & BICKEL Venty

The VENTY is our fastest device and the first Hot Air Generator of its kind to feature an adjustable airflow. Though portable, it is highly efficient and takes merely 20 seconds to heat up, while allowing an amazing airflow of 20 liters/minute at the maximum stage. If you are looking for an S&B allrounder, the VENTY is the Hot Air Generator for you!

Adjustable airflow up to 20 liters/minute
Fast heat-up time of only 20 seconds!
Features our newly designed convection & conduction mini-heater = no burn, just big, tasty vapor clouds
Precisely adjustable temperature from 40°C to 210° on the device
USB-C charging including Supercharge function: 80% charge in 40 minutes*
Bluetooth connectivity and Web App control
Integrated Boost & Superboost
2 high-power Lithium-Ion Batteries
UL-certified
2-year warranty + 1 year upon registration

*This requires a +15V @ 3A power supply - e.g. the Supercharger.

