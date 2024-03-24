VESSEL Slate Wood Series Vape Battery

Slate Wood Series Vape Pen Battery. Combines real walnut wood (which means every piece is unique) and slate anodized aluminum for a visually stunning appearance.

The new release features a wider transition module to accommodate wider/larger cartridges.

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design
Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only)
Powered by a high-quality 300mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core
3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings
Four (4) power/voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V)
USB magnetic charging port + cable

Available in Walnut, Beechwood or Blackwood

