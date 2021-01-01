Hush-Kush
24 Hush-Kush pouches - Retail package
About this product
Choose 24 Hush-Kush pouches for your store. Visit www.hush-kush.com/collections/all and let us know via info@hush-kush.com which one suits you best.
Made in Canada and inspired by minimalism & refinement, the Hush-Kush pouches can contain up to 3.5g. of cannabis or several pre-rolled joints.
Each carrying case of the Hush-Kush brand is strengthened using the Perma-B technology, consisting of coating the inner surface of each product with a compound of natural ingredients, developed by the company. This technology, unparalleled in the cannabis market, gives the product these durable qualities:
Smell Proof
Waterproof
Washable & Reusable
Discreet
Malleable & Adjustable
Biodegradable
Lightweight & Comfortable
Dimensions when opened: 6”x6”
Dimensions when closed: 2” x 3.5”
Product Care: Washable by hand, with cold water and alcool free soap.
It feels like a treat every time you open your Hush-Kush pouch.
