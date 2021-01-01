About this product
Made in Canada with a selection of high-quality genuine leather, the Deep Forest Green large format pouch is ideal for vaporizers, pipes or multiple blunts. The hand picked end-of-production leather hides we use enable us to minimize resource waste. This small quantity of leather we work with brings a dimension of exclusivity to this pouch!
The inner surface of this pouch is made of Perma-B technology. This eco-friendly process is unique in this market. It consists of strengthening the inner surface of each carrying pouch by coating it with a beeswax based natural ingredient compound developed by our company. This technology gives the product its smell proof, durable, and biodegradable qualities, making it so appealing to its users.
- Smell Proof
- Discreet & Elegant
- Size Adjustable
- Eco-Friendly & Biodegradable
- Washable
5.5” wide, adjustable diameter : max. 1.5"
About this brand
Hush-Kush
Designed for the environmentally concerned cannabis enthusiast, Hush-Kush integrates aesthetics and discretion into your routine.
An experience that stands out for its beeswax-based technology Perma-B, unique in this market.
Practical and authentic essentials handmade in Canada.
