HUXTON
HIFI - Budlets 3.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A multi-strain profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing energy and euphoria. Current HIFI strains: Green Crack, Cannalope Haze and Durban Poison.
Set yourself free with HIFI, a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria. This blend is designed to amplify your night, boost your creativity, and unveil the secret powers you always knew you had.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
