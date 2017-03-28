HUXTON
RISE Prerolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A multi-strain profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing a quick "cheer up" and focus. Current RISE strains: Maui Wowie, Durban Cookies, and Agent Orange.
Restore your vitality with RISE, a sessionable blend, designed to keep you focused and productive. Pairs great with exercise, work and multi-hour conversations about changing the world.
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
