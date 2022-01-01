About this product
This Beast of a product is not your ordinary high potency beverage. This is a delicious tasting, fast-acting, hard-hitting 12 oz carbonated soda!
• 100 mg Nano THC
• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)
• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)
• Zero Sugar
Unleash The Beast!
Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.
About this brand
Hy Leaf
We let our love for cannabis drive our innovation. We are a collective of passionate people who want to bring nothing but the best to "YOU" our customers. We achieve this by using groundbreaking technology in our grow process. This allows us to get consistency and quality across all our strains. We also apply the same model to our processed products.