Fuel your desire with this Beast of a product. A syrup concentrate that has been meticulously developed with the highest quality Nano THC, flavors, and ease of use in mind. Beast Syrup is a perfect addition to the beverage of your choice. Each 8 oz bottle is dosed with 800mg of Nano THC and has 32 servings, (25mg Nano THC/per serving). The dosing chamber offers a convenient and accurate way to dose.



• 800 mg Nano THC

• Easy and convenient dosing

• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)

• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)

• Zero Sugar



DIRECTIONS: (Serving size 1/4 oz - 25mg)

Step 1: Lightly twist open cap above measuring chamber,

Step 2: Squeeze the bottle to fill the measuring chamber with the desired amount.

Step 3: Remove the cap and easily pour measured liquid from the chamber.