About this product
Carefully Crafted for you to thoroughly enjoy. Sold as a 4 pack, this 12oz Nano THC infused seltzer is the best way to socially enjoy cannabis as a beverage. It's fast-acting, which makes it ideal for social occasions. Most edibles take a long time to kick in, which means the event might be over before you get started. But with Craft Nine Seltzers, you can kick back and enjoy as you see fit. So enjoy the delicious crisp taste of this social seltzer.
• 25 mg Nano THC (Per Can)
• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)
• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)
• Zero Sugar
Craft Nine Seltzer uses Nano THC. Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.
• 25 mg Nano THC (Per Can)
• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)
• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)
• Zero Sugar
Craft Nine Seltzer uses Nano THC. Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hy Leaf
We let our love for cannabis drive our innovation. We are a collective of passionate people who want to bring nothing but the best to "YOU" our customers. We achieve this by using groundbreaking technology in our grow process. This allows us to get consistency and quality across all our strains. We also apply the same model to our processed products.