Carefully Crafted for you to thoroughly enjoy. Sold as a 4 pack, this 12oz Nano THC infused seltzer is the best way to socially enjoy cannabis as a beverage. It's fast-acting, which makes it ideal for social occasions. Most edibles take a long time to kick in, which means the event might be over before you get started. But with Craft Nine Seltzers, you can kick back and enjoy as you see fit. So enjoy the delicious crisp taste of this social seltzer.



• 25 mg Nano THC (Per Can)

• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)

• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)

• Zero Sugar



Craft Nine Seltzer uses Nano THC. Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages.