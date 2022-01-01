About this product
Enjoy the delicious flavor of Orange Cream, in this 2 oz Nano THC Infused Energy + Focus Nootropic shot.
• Made with natural caffeine from green coffee extract
• No crash just sustained energy and focus
• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)
• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)
• Enhanced cognitive function
• Increased focus
• Zero Sugar
Beast Nine Energy uses Nano THC that has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages. Focus Nine also offers a unique blend of Nootropics &. These ingredients work in synergy to help promote mental function & Energy.
About this brand
Hy Leaf
We let our love for cannabis drive our innovation. We are a collective of passionate people who want to bring nothing but the best to "YOU" our customers. We achieve this by using groundbreaking technology in our grow process. This allows us to get consistency and quality across all our strains. We also apply the same model to our processed products.