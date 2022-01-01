Enjoy the delicious flavor of Orange Cream, in this 2 oz Nano THC Infused Energy + Focus Nootropic shot.



• Made with natural caffeine from green coffee extract

• No crash just sustained energy and focus

• Made with true nanoemulsion (Particle Sizes less than 15 nm)

• Fast acting (Unlike conventional edibles or other water-soluble products)

• Enhanced cognitive function

• Increased focus

• Zero Sugar



Beast Nine Energy uses Nano THC that has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages. Focus Nine also offers a unique blend of Nootropics &. These ingredients work in synergy to help promote mental function & Energy.