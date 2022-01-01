About this product
Enjoy the delicious flavor of Mix Berries, in this 2 oz Nano THC Infused Sleep + Relaxation Nootropic shot.
• Decreased anxiety
• Improved sleep quality
• Improved wellness
• Decreased stress
• Relaxation
• Zero Sugar
Relax Nine uses Nano THC. Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages. Relax Nine also offers a unique blend of Nootropics. These ingredients work in synergy to help promote sleep, relaxation, and wellness.
• Decreased anxiety
• Improved sleep quality
• Improved wellness
• Decreased stress
• Relaxation
• Zero Sugar
Relax Nine uses Nano THC. Nano THC has several times more bioavailability, resulting in higher uptake than other forms of THC with similar dosages. Relax Nine also offers a unique blend of Nootropics. These ingredients work in synergy to help promote sleep, relaxation, and wellness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hy Leaf
We let our love for cannabis drive our innovation. We are a collective of passionate people who want to bring nothing but the best to "YOU" our customers. We achieve this by using groundbreaking technology in our grow process. This allows us to get consistency and quality across all our strains. We also apply the same model to our processed products.